KSSIA Expresses Regret Over Loss Of Wood-Based Unit In Devastating Fire At Baghi Ali Mardan Khan

The renowned wood-based industrial unit owned by Syed Sajad Ahmad Qalander engaged in the manufacture of high end furniture and wooden Artifacts, was tragically engulfed by a devastating fire during the night of December 28-29, 2024. The blaze completely destroyed the building, along with its raw materials and finished goods besides extensively damaging the plant and machinery. The fire has resulted in severe monetary losses though the full extent of the damage is still under investigation.

The Kashmir Small Scale Industrial Association (KSSIA), Baghi Ali Mardan Khan Srinagar has expressed its heartfelt sympathy and unwavering support to Syed Sajad Qalandar and other members of Ess Que Group during this incredibly difficult time.



The Association has appreciated the swift and coordinated efforts of the Fire and Emergency Department, whose prompt actions were instrumental in controlling the fire and preventing further damage to neighboring units.



The Association has also commended the Police Department, led by SHO Lalbazaar Ashfaq Ahmad for their timely intervention and presence at the scene, ensuring the safety and security of all involved.

General Manager SICOP Waseem Dev accompanied by other officials

visited the gutted site on Sunday to express solidarity with the affected unit.



The Advisory Committee FCIK

led by Shahid Kamili, Presidents of various industrial estates and associations, along with countless individuals from across the Kashmir Valley have shown solidarity and concern following this unfortunate incident. KSSIA has urged the Advisory Committee to vigorously pursue the proposal of

infrastructure audit of industrial estates across the valley taken up by them with Chief Minister and other authorities in order to ensure firefighting system in the estates apart from other infrastructural needs.

KSSIA President Syed Fazal Illahi along with office bearers and members Shabir Ahmad, Haamid Chashoo, Aqib Gulzar, Manzoor Ahmad and others remained at the site till dawn to oversee the efforts to extinguish fire.



