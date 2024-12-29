Through Snow And Struggles: The Annual Migration Of Swat's Shepherd Families

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) SWAT: As winter descends on the snow-covered mountains of Swat, shepherd families begin their annual migration, a centuries-old tradition and a vital act of survival. These families, bound by necessity and heritage, undertake grueling journeys on foot with their livestock, braving harsh weather, treacherous terrains, and countless hardships.

Bahram Khan, a 45-year-old resident of Upper Kalam, is one of these resilient shepherds. This winter, he leads his family and over 200 sheep and goats from their snowbound home to the lower regions of Swat. For Bahram, the migration is a matter of life and death.“During this season, all the pastures are buried under snow, and there's no fodder left for our animals. If we don't migrate, our livestock will perish, and without them, we cannot sustain ourselves,” he explains.





The journey is arduous. Bahram and his brothers walk day and night through unfamiliar paths, enduring freezing temperatures and sleeping under the open sky. Their first stop is Kanju, where they rest briefly before continuing toward Barikot. Along the way, the family faces numerous challenges-dangerous roads, illness among the livestock, and occasional accidents.“Sometimes, our animals get hit by passing vehicles, which is devastating for us,” Bahram says.

The Quest for Fodder

Upon reaching Barikot, the shepherds and their animals find temporary respite. Here, the lush green tomato fields provide essential sustenance for their livestock. However, this relief is fleeting. Once the fields are depleted, they continue their journey to Dargai and eventually to Charsadda, where they purchase turnips to feed their animals.

“We cannot stay in one place for long because the fodder runs out, forcing us to move forward,” Bahram shares. The constant search for nourishment turns their migration into a relentless cycle of movement and survival.



A Seasonal Cycle

Every winter, shepherd families from Swat head toward the warmer plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab. With the arrival of spring, they return to their home regions, settling temporarily before beginning the cycle anew. This migration is not only a necessity but also a way of life, deeply rooted in their traditions and connection to nature.

A Life of Hardship and Tradition

The journey is fraught with challenges-food shortages, freezing nights, illnesses among livestock, and accidents. Yet, for these families, their livestock are more than a livelihood.“Our animals are like our children, and we do everything we can to protect them,” says Bahram's brother.

Despite the hardships, these shepherds carry on, driven by resilience and hope. They dream of a future where better facilities and resources might ease their burdens, allowing them to sustain their animals with less suffering.

A Testament to Endurance

The migration of Swat's shepherd families is a story of survival and strength. It reflects their enduring connection to their land, their animals, and their ancestral traditions. Each journey is a testament to their perseverance, courage, and unwavering hope for a better future. For them, every destination is a temporary sanctuary, and every step forward is an act of resilience in the face of adversity.

