Ratan Tata's Mentee Makes Heartfelt Promise On Chairman Emeritus's Birthday: Cancer Medicine At Cost Price For A Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A young entrepreneur, and founder of Generic Adhaar, Arjun Deshpande, paid tribute to his mentor Ratan Tata, stating that he would provide cancer cost-to-cost to all cancer patients for one year. Deshpande had also distributed free cancer medicines on the visionary's birthday on Saturday, December 28.

Arjun Deshpande noted that he donated free cancer medicines to 87 patients from Generic Aadhaar.“For next one year, will give cancer medicine cost-to-cost to all cancer patients," the young entrepreneur announced in his Instagram post.

The Generic Adhaar founder elaborated that his attempt to help cancer patients was in tune with how Ratan Tat always used to say that cancer medicines are not just for the rich.

“Ratan Tata sir always use to say cancer medicines are not just for the rich but every individual can afford that. I Promise on Ratan Sir's Birthday will work more for the society to solve this burning problem," Arjun Deshpande said in the video.

Netizens praise Arjun Deshpande's effort

Taking to the comments section of Arjun Deshpande's post, several people hailed the founder for his efforts.

“Really, you are doing a great work," one person wrote.

Another one added,“Proud of you sir".

A third one wrote,“Real Gem Of India".

Several other users have also posted Arjun Deshpande's post, praising the Generic Adhaar user's attempts.

Ratan Tata's devotion to saving cancer patients

Ratan Tata's mission to revolutionise cancer care is nothing new. The deceased industrialist, who lost both parents to cancer, expanded the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, and it is just one of the many countless cancer initiatives that have been taken by him.

In a public address, Ratan Tata once shared,“Both my mother and my father died of cancer. Millions of people are struck by this disease, and many are mistreated, treated too late, or not at all. The country has had poor facilities to deal with it.”