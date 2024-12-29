Azerbaijan To Create E-Duty System For State Duty Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An information system for the "Electronic Management of State Duties (e-Duty)" will be created, Azernews reports, citing the proposed amendment to the Law "On State Duties," which was included in the agenda of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan session held on December 29.

According to the draft, the submission of an "e-notification" for the transfer of state duty revenues to the state budget, the receipt of information on the calculated state duty revenues by the relevant body (institution) in real time, the receipt and consideration of information on applications related to overpaid or incorrectly collected state duty, and electronic control and accounting for the transfer of state duty to the state budget will be carried out through the information system of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

The "e-notification" is an electronic document drawn up for each service and legal action for which a state duty is charged. It is used for the calculation and transfer of state duty revenues to the state budget by destination and is a document submitted through the information system provided for in this Law. The rules for the preparation, application, and accounting of the "e-notification," as well as the form of the receipt for the state fee in connection with the application of the "e-notification," will be determined by the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority.

When paying the envisaged state fees, a service fee of 0.02 manat will be charged for each "e-notification" prepared for each legal act for which a state fee is payable. This fee will be transferred to the treasury account of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority to strengthen the social protection and improve the material security of the employees of that body (organization). The procedure for using these funds will be determined by the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority.

It was noted that in order to monitor state duty revenues to the State Budget, increase efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of forecasting, and improve control over the transfer of funds calculated to the State Budget under the state duty for their intended purpose, it is proposed to pay state duties based on e-notification and create an information system for the "Electronic Management of State Duties (e-duty)" in this area.

The creation of the information system and payment of state duty based on the "e-notification" submitted through the system will make it possible to apply digitalization in the organization of accounting, timely and correct transfer of amounts calculated under the state duty to the State Budget, organize electronic control and accounting of this process, and obtain information on revenues calculated under the state duty in real time by the duty-collecting body (institution).

According to the project, the following new state duties are determined:

- Issuance of permission to establish a duty-free shop - 100 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the production of electricity in hydroelectric power plants and power plants producing electricity and heat using gas or other fuels obtained from biomass - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the transmission of electricity - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the distribution of electricity - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the export and import of electricity - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a registration certificate for a resident of an industrial park, industrial district, and agropark - 70 manat.

- Issuance of a registration certificate for a technology park - 70 manat.

- Issuance of a registration certificate for a technological business incubator - 70 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the export, re-export, import, re-import, and transit of goods (works, services, results of intellectual activity) subject to export control in accordance with the Law "On Export Control" - 100 manat.

- Issuance of a certificate on the application of a special economic regime for oil and gas activities for export purposes - 100 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for gas production and processing of natural gas - 200 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for gas transportation - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for gas distribution - 50 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the development, construction, and operation of underground gas storage facilities - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the operation of an industrial gas installation - 100 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the exploration of oil and gas fields - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the development and production of gas fields - 150 manat.

- Issuance of a permit for the transportation of oil and oil products through pipelines - 150 manat.

After discussions, the draft law was approved in the third reading.