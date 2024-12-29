RTA's 117Th Open Auction For Number Plates Generates Over AED81 Million

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Proceeds set an all-time record for RTA plate auctions

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 29th December 2024:

The 117th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates in Dubai achieved total revenues of AED81.178 million , marking the highest proceeds in the history of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auctions since their inception.

The auction, held on Saturday, 28 December 2024 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, saw plate BB55 achieve the highest bid, selling for AED6.3 million. It was followed by plate AA21 at AED6.16 million, BB100 at AED5 million, and BB11111, which was sold for AED 4.21 million.

In this auction, RTA offered 90 premium number plates featuring two, three, four, and five digits, spanning the codes AA, BB, K, O, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.

RTA adopts a well-structured strategy for offering distinctive number plates in both open and online auctions. This approach ensures neutrality, transparency, and equal opportunities for number plate enthusiasts. Many participants are drawn to these unique plates for personal reasons, as they often represent milestones, symbols, or events of special value in their lives.