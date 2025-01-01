200 Kg Drugs Seizure Case: Mumbai Court Sentences Eight Pakistani Nationals To 20 Years Imprisonment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Mumbai court sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years of imprisonment on Wednesday in a drugs case. The verdict comes more than a decade after they were caught with 232 kilograms of heroin within Indian waters. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on each of the convicts.

The group was apprehended in April 2015 while heading towards Gujarat - days after the Coast Guard received messages about suspicious activities. The Pakistani nationals had identified themselves as fishermen after being intercepted by the Indian authorities. A search was initiated after officials noticed the conspicuous lack of fish catch on board.



According to the prosecution, there had been 11 drums on the boat with 20 plastic pouches containing a wheatish brown colour powder. The contents were revealed to be heroin after each packet was tested. The eight Pakistan nationals were also found in possession of three satellite phones, GPS navigation charts, among other electronic devices.

(With inputs from agencies)