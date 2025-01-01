'Our Naga Saints Will Start Beating Them': Mahant Ravindra Puri Says NO To Non-Hindu Vendors At Mahakumbh 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad Ravindra Puri again objected to non-Hindus setting up shops at the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He said on Wednesday that if non-Hindus are allowed to put up "tea shops, juice stalls, and flower shops...they will mix spit and urine."

"We have stated that tea shops, juice stalls, and flower shops should not be allowed for them. If they are given these shops, they will spit and urinate, and what will happen is that our Naga saints will start beating them," Ravindra Puri told news agency IANS.

He added,“If by chance such an incident occurs and someone gets hurt, it will send the wrong message worldwide.”

"Therefore, our fair [Mahakumbh ] must be beautiful, clean, grand, divine, and peaceful. It is essential to keep non-Hindus away from here to maintain the safety and sanctity of the event," Puri said.

Ravindra Puri had earlier called for a ban on Muslim vendors at Mahakumbh mela. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad had said it decided to not allow "non-Sanatanis" from putting up food stalls in the Kumbh Mela and rename terms 'Shahi Snan' and 'Peshwai' as 'Rajsi Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh'.

“...'Shahi' is an Urdu word, and we have no aversion to Urdu. Urdu and Hindi are closely related. However, when it comes to matters of religion, tradition, or culture, our effort will always be to use words in Sanskrit or Hindi as much as possible, as they are more suitable," Ravindra Puri said.

Puri also reacted to the temple-mosque disput in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He said, "It's not just a matter of Sambhal. Throughout India, wherever you go, all mosques were originally temples. When you look at a mosque, it resembles the structure of a temple. It's not just about Sambhal; across India, wherever you go, you will find this pattern," Ravindra Puri told IANS .