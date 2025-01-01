Vidya Balan's Birthday: Top 10 Off-Beat Movies Of The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actress To Watch On OTT

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vidya Balan's birthday: The actress, one of the leading faces of the portrayal of strong women in Bollywood, turned 46 on January 1. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Let's take a look at 10 of her off-beat movies available on OTT.
Eklavya: The Royal Guard
Plot: In a troubled kingdom ruled by King Jaywardhan's greed, Prince Harshwardhan returns from seclusion after his mother's death, discovering his true father, Eklavya, is targeted by the corrupt king.
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV
Halla Bol
Plot: Ashfaque, a small-town boy, joins a street theatre group led by Sidhu and becomes a Bollywood superstar, Sameer Khan, losing his true identity to fame.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Vidya Balan 'gets possessed' during interview; Kartik Aaryan reacts Ishqiya
Plot: Krishna Verma manipulates two criminals, Khalujan and Babban, into helping her uncover her husband's fake death. Amid betrayals and revelations, Krishna kills her husband in a gas explosion.
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Adil Hussain
Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
No One Killed Jessica
Plot: Jessica, a bartender, is shot by a politician's son, Manish, for refusing alcohol. Despite witnesses, corruption derails justice . Reporter Meera exposes the case, rallying public support.
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Satyadeep Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Kahaani
Plot: A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata during Durga Puja to search for her missing husband. Her investigation uncovers a conspiracy involving rogue IB agent Milan Damji, linked to a deadly poison-gas attack.
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Applause Entertainment announces movie with Vidya Balan Shaadi Ke Side Effects
Plot: Sid and Trisha face challenges when Trisha gets pregnant, leading to Sid's insecurities and poor decisions. Misunderstandings, jealousy and confessions test their relationship.
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vir Das
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Tumhari Sulu
Plot: Sulu, a middle-class housewife, becomes a successful radio jockey, balancing family struggles and societal judgment. Despite challenges with her son, husband and sisters, she confidently manages work and home.
Cast: Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Maurya
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Shakuntala Devi
Plot: The movie explores Shakuntala Devi's journey as a math genius, her global fame and the strained relationship with her daughter Anupama, ultimately leading to emotional reconciliation and mutual understanding.
Cast: Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player Also Read
| 5 anti-inflammatory diet foods to help you lose weight like Vidya Balan Sherni
Plot: A forest officer faces political interference and local hostility while capturing a man-eating tigress. Though a hunter kills the tigress, she saves its hidden cubs.
Cast: Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jalsa
Plot: Maya Menon, a celebrated TV journalist, accidentally hits a girl while driving home. The girl turns out to be her carer's daughter. Key witnesses, including Maya, stay silent due to personal motivations, suppressed evidence and self-preservation.
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
MENAFN01012025007365015876ID1109046435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.