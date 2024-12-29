Second Batch Of Star-Studded Trophée Des Champions Visit Qatar Tickets Release Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After the first batch of Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar tickets were sold out, the second set will release today at 3pm Doha time, announced the local organizing committee, adding that more tickets starting from QR30 are available now for French Super Cup at 974 on January 5.

Football fans in Qatar and from around the Arab world are looking forward to a riveting clash featuring some of the brightest stars in participating in the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar the committee said in a press statement.



Initially released on December 23, the first batch of tickets for the much-anticipated match sold out, and the second set starting from QR 30 QAR are available on .

The match will see Ligue 1 McDonald's champions and French Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Ligue 1 McDonald's runners-up AS Monaco on January 5, 7:30pm kickoff, at Stadium 974.

Stadium 974 is one of the most unique venues in the world of football. It is constructed entirely from shipping containers and modular steel, and was built specifically for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The arena offers an amazing football viewing experience, including a number of accessible seating options for disabled fans.

Both Paris Saint Germain and AS Monaco boast a number of football stars, all of whom will look to add another trophy to their list of titles when they vie for the French Super Cup. A star-studded PSG side features the likes of Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembélé, South Korea's Lee Kang-in and Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who led his national team on a historic run during Qatar 2022.

AS Monaco, who finished second last season in the Ligue 1 McDonald's behind PSG, will also field a strong side featuring Japanese sensation Takumi Minamino as well as Moroccan rising star Eliesse Ben Seghir. Fans attending the match will undoubtedly be treated to a sizzling performance when the two sides take to the pitch.