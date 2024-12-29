Trump ridicules political opponents, foreign countries in Christmas message

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald used his Christmas message to criticize several foreign countries and opponents. In two posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump wished a "Merry Christmas" to various groups, including Chinese he claimed were "illegally" operating the Panama Canal, and Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau, whom he accused of overtaxing citizens but suggested would benefit from lower taxes if Canada joined the US. Trump also revived his idea of US control over Greenland, referencing his past failed attempt to buy the territory.



Trump also directed criticism at the "Radical Left Lunatics," claiming Democrats were obstructing the US courts and elections. He also referenced President Joe Biden’s actions, including commuting the sentences of federal inmates. Trump concluded with a promise to "Make America Great Again" following his inauguration in January, signaling his plans for day-one actions.

