Conservative Party is actively works on motion of no confidence to challenge, bring down Liberal government led by Premier Trudeau

(MENAFN) The Conservative Party is actively working on a motion of no confidence to challenge and potentially bring down the Liberal led by Prime Justin Trudeau, aiming for a vote as early as January. The Conservatives are seeking support from the New Party (NDP) to make this possible. As pressure builds on Trudeau's government, particularly following the resignation of former finance minister Chrystia Freeland on December 16, several former allies of the Prime Minister have called for him to step down.



John Williamson, a Conservative lawmaker and chair of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, announced plans to lead meetings during the parliamentary recess to expedite the no-confidence motion. The committee will start meeting on January 7 to prepare for a vote, with the aim of holding the no-confidence vote on January 30—several weeks earlier than the opposition parties had initially planned. Williamson highlighted in a letter to committee members that the motion needs to pass in the House of Commons to succeed in toppling the government. He pointed out that most members from the Conservatives, Bloc Québec, and NDP, who represent the majority in Parliament, have expressed support for the motion.



Trudeau, however, could use parliamentary obstruction tactics to prevent the motion from being voted on, potentially ending the current session and delaying the vote. While NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has also announced plans for a no-confidence motion after Parliament returns from recess, he has not clarified how his party would vote on proposals from other opposition groups. For the government to fall, all opposition parties need to support a single proposal.



The motion includes members from different parties, with five Liberal lawmakers, four Conservatives, one NDP member, and one from Bloc Québec. In Canada, the government must retain the confidence of the House of Commons, and a failure to pass key votes like the budget typically results in the government's collapse, followed by an election.

