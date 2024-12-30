(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Humanoid era: List of all the most prominent companies building humanoid robots

2024 may be remembered as the year humanoid robots proliferated to the point where there can be no question that they will – whether we like it or not – become part of our lives in the not-too-distant future.

While they may still have technical limitations even today, many of the previous obstacles have now been smoothed out.

Such is the interest now in humanoid robots, Honda may even bring Asimo out of its locker or wherever it has been kept past few years.

Unchained malady

One of the main constraints in developing humanoid robotics in the past was that there just wasn't the computing power available to do complex things like walk and talk. But those invisible chains and shackles have been done away with now.

With the quantum leaps made in processing power – both within single microprocessors and in the aggregate – humanoids can add humungous amounts of digestive tracts to their onboard digestion systems and voraciously ingest the vast banquet of brain food in the form of artificial intelligence algorithms and software currently on offer today, and get ready to feed on the even more powerful superfoods of the future.

Add to that Nvidia's recent announcement that it will launch a highly specialised computing system for humanoid robots – called Jetson Thor – and you're looking at a reasonably well-formed ecosystem, or digestive system, in which these slightly disturbing machines can and will thrive and grow to enormous sizes in terms of processing power if not physical dimensions.

At the moment, the science-fiction film humanoids are beyond reach, but for a huge and growing variety of tasks in everyday life – from lifting and moving boxes and items in warehouses to welding and inspecting cars and parts – humanoids have the technology to do what it takes.

The days of the humble robotic arm may be numbered.

Regular malaise

As well as the countless news stories we have covered in recent days, this is the second time we have written a feature about humanoid robots in about a month. My colleague, Mark Allinson, provided an overview of the humanoids robotics sector recently, in which he looked at the general principles of the technology and the market.

But developments in recent days led us to believe the subject is worth revisiting if only to provide ourselves with a list of the most prominent companies currently developing humanoid robots – there's suddenly so many of them that we feel slightly out of touch.

Not too long ago, humanoids were generally thought to be of academic interest only, and not capable of contributing to, say, an industrial enterprise. But now, with BMW and maybe one or two others testing out humanoids in their factories, one cannot ignore that humanoids could potentially become the next wave of“alien” workers entering the market.

Labour shortages are a problem in both manufacturing and logistics. I mean humans – there aren't enough of them to fill the jobs available in industry.

Humanoids could not only fill the jobs that humans have not filled, they could also displace humans that are currently doing similar work.

Be afraid. Be slightly afraid

Like most people who write about these subjects, we've very much enjoyed the doom-mongering we've done past few years about robots doing exactly that – taking our jobs and rendering us all useless – as well as scaring everybody shitless about robots taking over everything and killing us all, like the Terminator films taught us. We've done these things largely in jest, but you know and we know that there is a tiny amount of truth in the fear-mongering we have happily engaged in.

Anyway, whatever happens from here on out, don't say we didn't warn you and don't blame us. We didn't do it. We're just messengers from our robot overlords.

Disclaimers dispensed with, here is as complete a list as you will find on the internet of all the companies developing and commercialising humanoid robots around the world.

List of humanoid robot companies

Tesla (United States)

Robot: Optimus

Overview : Unveiled in 2021, Optimus is designed for general-purpose tasks, aiming to perform duties that are“dangerous, repetitive, and boring”. Tesla plans to commence low-volume production by 2025, with a target price between $20,000 and $30,000.

Agility Robotics (United States)

Robot: Digit

Overview : Founded in 2015, Agility Robotics developed Digit, a bipedal humanoid robot designed for logistics and warehouse tasks. Digit has been deployed in facilities such as a Spanx warehouse and is being tested by companies like Amazon for distribution and fulfillment tasks.

Figure AI (United States)

Robots: Figure 01 and Figure 02

Overview : Established in 2022, Figure AI focuses on creating AI-powered humanoid robots for manual labour. In 2024, the company secured $675 million in funding from investors including OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Jeff Bezos, valuing the company at $2.6 billion. Figure 02 robots have been deployed in BMW's manufacturing facilities for testing.

Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong)

Robots: Sophia, Albert Hubo, Bina48

Overview : Hanson Robotics is renowned for developing human-like robots capable of human interaction and emotional intelligence. Sophia, one of its most famous robots, was activated in 2016 and has been granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia. Also behind the AiDa humanoid robot, which sold its painting for more than $1 million at Sotheby's auction house recently.

UBTech Robotics (China)

Robot: Walker S1

Overview : UBTech has developed Walker S1, a humanoid robot designed for manual labour tasks in manufacturing settings. These robots have been deployed in BYD Auto's factories to address labour shortages and enhance efficiency.

EngineAI (China)

Robot: PM01

Overview : EngineAI's PM01 is a lifelike humanoid robot featuring ultra-acrobatic skills and an“owl-like” waist capable of rotating 320 degrees. Designed for flexibility and speed, PM01 is targeted at businesses, researchers, and developers, with availability expected in early 2025.

1X (Norway)

Robots: Eve and Neo Beta

Overview : Founded in 2014, 1X develops humanoid robots emphasizing safety and affordability. EVE is designed for roles in security, healthcare, and other service-oriented industries, while Neo Beta is a humanoid robot for home use, currently being tested in domestic environments.

Sanctuary AI (Canada)

Robot: Phoenix

Overview : Sanctuary AI focuses on creating humanoid robots with human-like intelligence to assist in various work environments, enhancing safety and efficiency. Phoenix is their general-purpose robot designed to perform a wide range of tasks across different industries.

Fourier Intelligence (China)

Technology of interest: Intelligent Rehabilitation Robots

Overview : Fourier Intelligence specializes in developing intelligent humanoid robots for medical rehabilitation. Their products are deployed in over 2,000 clients across more than 40 countries, providing high-performance rehabilitation solutions.

Boston Dynamics (United States)

Robot: Atlas

Overview : Boston Dynamics' Atlas is a bipedal humanoid robot designed for search and rescue tasks. Unveiled in 2013, Atlas demonstrates advanced athletics and agility, exploring the potential of the humanoid form in dynamic environments.

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) (China)

Robot: GoMate

Overview : GAC has introduced GoMate, a full-sized humanoid robot featuring a variable wheel-foot mobility structure that allows seamless switching between four-wheel and two-wheel modes. This design enhances stability and adaptability in complex environments. GAC plans to achieve small-scale production by 2026, aiming to deploy GoMate in sectors such as security, healthcare, and logistics.

Apptronik (United States)

Robot: Apollo

Overview : Apptronik has developed Apollo, a humanoid robot designed to transform industrial workforces. Standing at 1.73 meters and weighing 73 kilograms, Apollo is engineered for tasks in warehouses and manufacturing plants, with future applications envisioned in construction, retail, and healthcare. Apptronik has partnered with Google DeepMind to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their robotics platform.

Unitree Robotics (China)

Robot: G1

Overview : Unitree Robotics is preparing to mass-produce the G1 humanoid robot, priced at $16,000. The G1 features 23 degrees of freedom, enabling it to perform tasks such as walking, climbing stairs, and manipulating objects with its three-fingered hands. Initially aimed at robotics research, the G1 is expected to be available for purchase soon.

Engineered Arts (United Kingdom)

Robots: Ameca, Mesmer

Overview : Engineered Arts specializes in creating lifelike humanoid robots for entertainment, education, and research. Ameca is known for its realistic human expressions and interactions, making it a popular choice for human-robot interaction studies. Mesmer robots are designed to be highly expressive and anatomically accurate, providing realistic human-like movements and expressions.

Pudu Robotics (China)

Robot: Pudu D9

Overview : Pudu Robotics has launched the Pudu D9, a full-sized bipedal humanoid robot developed by the Pudu X-Lab. Standing at 170 cm and weighing 65 kg, the Pudu D9 features 42 degrees of freedom and is equipped with dexterous hands, enabling human-like walking and dual-hand operational capabilities. It is designed for tasks such as ground cleaning and other service-oriented applications.

China Southern Power Grid (China)

Robot: Name unavailable at this time

Overview : China Southern Power Grid has unveiled a humanoid robot designed to assist in power grid maintenance and operations. This robot is expected to enhance efficiency and safety in managing power grid infrastructure.

AgiBot (China)

Robot: A1 and A2-Max

Overview : AgiBot launched its first embodied“general purpose” humanoid robot last year, and its target market is very much the industrial space. The company also provides traditional robotic arms, so that may help in its endeavour to persuade potential buyers to opt for a humanoid instead.

Clone Robotics (China)

Robot: Alpha

Overview : Technically, Clone Robotics makes“androids”, which are designed to look more human than humanoids, weirdly enough. The company is largely in stealth mode, but it is offering potential buyers the chance to purchase one of its first 279 units made.

This is the end

It's worth adding that OpenAI, the company or organisation behind the phenomenally successful ChatGPT application, is also considering building a humanoid robot.

It previously considered building a humanoid in 2021, but decided against it for whatever reason, invested in 1X and Figure, and disbanded its robotics team.

But a number of factors may tempt OpenAI to get the band back together. These factors include the growing interest in the technology, the number of companies entering the market, and the real possibility that there may be a huge market out there for these infernal things.

One research company calculates that the global market for humanoid robots will grow from the $2 billion in 2024 to approximately $13.25 billion in 2029. That's a pretty big jump.

OpenAI is not, as you may have guessed by now, the only company considering their options. BYD, one of China's largest automakers, has also stated its definite intention to build humanoids. A similar idea is taking shape at Li Auto.

Whether it happens in the next few years or many years from now, one thing we feel sure of is that humanoids are definitely going to be part of our lives sooner or later – whether we like it or not.