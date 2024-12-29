Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports new documents reveal deaths of at least 1,000 Syrians due to torture, medical negligence in prisons

(MENAFN) The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that new documents reveal the deaths of at least 1,000 Syrians due to torture and medical negligence in prisons controlled by Bashar al-Assad’s regime. These documents, obtained from detention centers, shed light on the scale of horrific crimes and violations suffered by detainees. The Observatory stated that since the beginning of 2024, around 10,939 individuals, including a activist, a college student, a writer, an engineer, and a U.S. citizen, have been documented as dying under torture in detention centers. The total number of documented deaths in Syrian prisons since the 2011 uprising now stands at 59,725 out of more than 105,000 individuals believed to have died while in custody.



In a related development, the new Syrian authorities have launched a security campaign targeting officials from the former regime. This includes prosecuting individuals who continue to resist the settlement of their legal situations or who have refused to surrender weapons. The recent operation led to the arrest of Mohamed Kanjo al-Hassan, a former military officer and head of the judiciary, who is believed to be one of the key figures responsible for executions at Sednaya prison. Additionally, Major General Ali Mahmoud, a high-ranking official in the Assad regime and director of the office of Bashar al-Assad's brother, Maher, was found dead in his office. Shuja Al-Ali, also associated with the regime and accused of leading an armed gang involved in kidnapping and extortion, was killed in clashes in Homs.



The fall of the Assad regime began after opposition factions, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, launched a major offensive, capturing city after city, eventually reaching Damascus on December 8, 2024. This marked the end of over five decades of Assad family rule. Following a brutal 13-year conflict, the new Syrian administration now faces the immense challenge of maintaining security in a multi-ethnic state and preventing further collapse. Since assuming control in Damascus, the new authorities have pledged to protect minorities, including Alawites, the sect to which the Assad family belongs.

MENAFN29122024000045015687ID1109039183