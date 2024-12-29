VOX Architecture Ideas Awards Recognize Outstanding Winners in Architecture and Interior Design

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 27, 2024 – The VOX Architecture Ideas Awards 2024, an initiative by FOAID in collaboration with VOX India, just wrapped up, shining a spotlight on some of India’s most exciting and innovative design talents. Now in its 10th year, this competition has truly become a go-to platform for up-and-coming architects and designers, giving them the chance to display their creativity alongside some of the biggest names in architecture and interior design.

Recognizing Excellence: Honoring the Winners

The awards ceremony was held amidst an audience of 1,000 industry leaders, comprising august names from the architects and interior designer community. The event saw 72 winners emerge across various categories, representing the best in architectural and interior design innovation.

Winners by Category:



Record-Breaking Participation and Innovation

This year's competition attracted over 1,200 participants, who presented their groundbreaking designs to a distinguished jury panel comprising 120+ industry experts. The event, which took place at the NSIC Grounds Okhla in New Delhi (November 22-23) and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai (December 20-21), drew many visitors, breaking previous attendance records and marking a remarkable milestone in its history.

Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India, sharing his vision for the event, stated, “At VOX India, we believe that innovation and creativity are the true pillars of architectural excellence. The VOX Architecture Ideas Awards is not merely a platform; it is a movement that connects emerging talents with industry veterans. Over the past decade, we have seen young architects and designers push boundaries with incredible dedication and originality. This year, with the new ‘Most Innovative Use of VOX Ceilings’ category, we’re excited to watch fresh ideas shape the future of design.”

A Global Stage with Unmatched Exposure

The VOX Architecture Ideas Awards presents an unparalleled platform for emerging designers to bring their visions to an international audience. Winning entries receive extensive media coverage through FOAID and VOX channels, while also gaining invaluable access to a network of leading professionals in architecture and design. This global exposure opens doors to meaningful connections, potential collaborations, mentorship opportunities, and career-defining advancements, empowering participants to take their careers to exciting new heights.





