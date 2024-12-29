Bestune Oman unveils all new versatile Bestune T90 crossover

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) MUSCAT: Bestune Oman, represented by Gulf Great Sands (GGS) LLC, has unveiled the all new Bestune T90 crossover, a family SUV designed to meet diverse needs. The vehicle is available in three distinct variants, catering to a range of preferences and requirements.



A spokesperson for Bestune Oman said, “The new T90 exemplifies innovation, comfort, and safety, making it a standout choice for families and individuals. With its comprehensive safety features, and luxurious interiors, the T90 is a crossover that excels in every aspect. We are thrilled to bring a vehicle that seamlessly combines performance with modern luxury.”



Each T90 model offers a unique mix of specifications, features, and cutting-edge technologies, emphasising performance, comfort, and safety.



Bestune T90 Premium 1.5L Turbo

The entry-level Bestune T90 Premium 1.5L Turbo balances practicality and performance. It features a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivering 158 horsepower and 258 Nm of torque through a dual-clutch transmission. Key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside, 6 way power driver & manual pass seat, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic air conditioning. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, S-ACC premium cruise control, dynamic park assist and multiple airbags. The infotainment system boasts an LCD display and a six-speaker audio setup.



Bestune T90 Limousine 2.0L Turbo

Building on the Premium 1.5L Turbo, the Bestune T90 Limousine 2.0L Turbo includes all its features with additional enhancements. These include a more powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 240 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. Luxury upgrades such as continuous LED headlamps integrated with full microfibre seats, head up display and power adjustable passenger seat and an interactive ambient lighting system further elevate the experience. Enhanced safety features, including rear collision warning and lane change assist, provide added assurance. An upgraded eight-speaker audio system enriches cabin entertainment.



Bestune T90 Flago 2.0L Turbo

The top-tier Bestune T90 Flago 2.0L Turbo shares the specifications of the Limousine 2.0L Turbo while adding exclusive features for a more luxurious experience. These include 19-inch alloy wheels, electric folding mirrors with memory and reverse sync, and perforated seats with eight way driver seat with memory. Inside, the AC scent system and mood lights enhance comfort and sophistication. Safety is further bolstered with front parking radar and fully automatic parking for added convenience.



The Bestune T90 is available in a variety of colours, including phantom night black, pearl white, moon blue, red, putty grey, and bronze grey, allowing buyers to match their personal style. With its robust performance, safety focus, and luxurious interiors, the T90 is a versatile crossover suitable for families and individuals.





MENAFN29122024004799010926ID1109038805