Trump Threatens To Retake Control Of Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized what he described as unfair tariffs on U.S. ships to pass through the Panama Canal and threatened to demand that Washington retake control of the strategic passageway.

“Our Navy and commerce have been threatened in a very unfair and reckless way. The fees charged by Panama are ridiculous,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social president-elect also denounced a growing influence of China in the canal, a worrisome situation that threatens his country's interests, since U.S. businesses depend on the canal to transport goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.“This complete swindle of our country will cease immediately,” he said.

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under the 1977 agreement signed by Democratic President Jimmy Cater. Panama retook full control of the commercial passage in 1999.

“It was exclusively for Panama to administer, not China or anyone else,” Trump said.“We would never and will never let it fall into the wrong hands!” If Panama cannot guarantee a“safe, efficient and reliable operation” of the canal,“then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us in full and without question,” the Republican added. Panamanian authorities did not immediately respond to Trump's statements .

Although he will take office on January 20, Trump has been exerting his political influence in the last days of President Joe Biden's administration. Some 5% of the world's maritime trade passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships from Asia to the east coast of the United States to avoid the long and dangerous journey around the southern tip of South America.

The countries that use the Panama Canal the most are the United States, China, Japan and South Korea. In October, the Panama Canal Authority reported profits of nearly $5 billion in the last fiscal year.-

