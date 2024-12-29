Salman Khan Says, 'Jamnagar Is Heaven': Watch Sikandar Actor Celebrate Birthday With Ambani Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with close friends and family in Jamnagar. The Ambanis hosted the grand event. Photos and videos of Salman with the Ambani family are now trending on social media.

While Salman's birthday was on December 27, the event took place on December 28, coinciding with the birthday of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Another shows Salman and Anant arriving on stage with Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant. Radhika wears a traditional outfit. Anant bows, Radhika greets the audience with folded hands, and Salman waves to the crowd.

Vikalp Mehta, known as an Akshay Kumar lookalike, asked Salman about his thoughts on Jamnagar.

Khan told the crowd that it was Dhirubhai Ambani's birthday, while he was the previous day.“You have to wish both of us,” he said.

"Aap log itne lucky ho ki aap Jamnagar mein rehte ho. Main yaha aaata jata rejhta hoon but aap to yahin par base ho. Itni khoobsurat jagah hai yeh. It's like heaven, like heaven kya heaven bhi aisa hi hoga (You all are so lucky to live in Jamnagar. I keep coming here, but you are based here. This place is so beautiful. It's like Heaven-no, it is Heaven!),” Khan tells the crowd in one clip.

Pictures showed Salman cutting a cake with his niece Ayat while everyone cheered. Salman's birthday celebration included his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia and other Khan family members. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also joined the event.