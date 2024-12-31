Jammu To Get Railway Division Status On Jan 6

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh will attend the function at Jammu.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the UT BJP leadership, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu and many other organizations, trade bodies etc had been demanding Railway Division for Jammu. Recently, Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP leaders met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded declaration of Railways Division for Jammu.

Officials told the Excelsior that the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate a total of three Railway Divisions in the country from New Delhi on January 6 including Jammu. With this, a long pending demand of the Jammu bodies has been fulfilled, they said.

Once the Jammu Railway division comes into existence, this will facilitate not only passengers but also Railway employees. The emergence of a new Railway Division will further enhance connectivity and foster economic growth in the region. This will also improve infrastructure and provide better services to the public, the officials said.

Currently, Indian Railways has 17 Railway Zones and 68 Divisions in the country.

The decision to designate Jammu as the Railway Division comes ahead of the launch of the much awaited train to the Kashmir Valley from different parts of the country. Currently, the train services operate between Sangaldan and Baramulla.

However, the Railways is now conducting a trial run of trains on the Katra-Reasi section. Spanning around 18 km, the Katra-Reasi stretch is a crucial segment of the project. During the trial run, the Railway officials are checking technical parameters such as track stability, tunnel ventilation, signaling, and train control systems, among others.

The train to Kashmir is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi any time around January 20. However, the date and place for inauguration haven't been finalized so far.

Several trains are proposed to run between New Delhi-Srinagar-Baramulla besides other parts of the country. Trains are also proposed between Jammu-Srinagar.

The completion of the USBRL project aims to create a state-of-the-art rail infrastructure that meets international standards, providing passengers with excellent amenities and services. The Katra-Reasi section is technically advanced and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced signaling systems, tunnels, and bridges.

