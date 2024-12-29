Canada’s ministers hold discussions with Trump nominees over tariffs issue

(MENAFN) Canadian ministers held crucial discussions with top nominees for US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration on Friday, focusing on the looming threat of 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports. The talks took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where Canadian Finance Dominic Leblanc and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly met with Howard Lutnick, nominated for Commerce Secretary, and Doug Burgum, nominated for Interior Secretary. These discussions were centered on addressing Trump’s concerns over undocumented migration and fentanyl trafficking.



The threat of these tariffs has created significant concern in Canada, as Trump has indicated he will impose them unless specific issues, including border security and the opioid crisis, are resolved. Jean-Sebastien Comeau, spokesperson for Minister Leblanc, described the talks as "positive and productive," with both ministers focusing on presenting Canada’s USD694 million Border Plan. The plan aims to strengthen border security and address the devastating impact of fentanyl, a key issue for the incoming US administration.



During the meeting, Leblanc and Joly outlined the details of the Border Plan, emphasizing Canada's commitment to improving security and reducing the harm caused by fentanyl trafficking. Comeau confirmed that the US officials agreed to relay the information to President Trump, signaling a potential pathway to resolving the tariff issue.



Despite these positive discussions, the threat of a trade war looms large for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Over 75 percent of Canada's exports are destined for the US, and nearly two million Canadian jobs are tied to trade with its southern neighbor. As a result, Trudeau has pledged retaliatory measures if the tariffs are imposed, underscoring the high stakes involved in these ongoing negotiations.

