The GCC Boosts Int'l Multifaceted Status, Standing Firm In Support Of Just Causes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) made large strides locally, regionally and globally in 2024, boosting development, its international status and expanding its strategic partnerships with international blocs.

Engagement of the GCC countries has been tense, hosting s series of international and exchanging visits regarding a host of matters related to regional and global affairs, foremost the Palestinian cause amidst the Israeli occupation's systematic aggression on Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The six-state GCC intensified endeavors towards the two-state solution and ending the war on Gaza Strip. Saudi Arabia launched an international coalition in September for the two-state solution, in addition to mediations to end the war on Gaza coupled with humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

In their 45th summit in Kuwait, the GCC leaders opened the door for a new phase of common action with a comprehensive vision, which include expanding strategic partnerships, boosting the bloc as an international hub for businesses and economy, as well as diversifying sustainable economy and maintaining balance in energy markets.

Foreign Ministers, in a meeting early March, agreed to form a coordination committee for the sovereign wealth funds.

The GCC-European Union summit in Brussels in October was a chance to embark on new chapter of relations and partnership, as well as setting the stage for expanding political, economic and security cooperation.

The Arab Gulf countries reiterated their support to a peaceful end of the Yemeni conflict in line with the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, UN Security Council resolution 2216 and outcome of national dialogue, in a manner that preserves Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The GCC made mediation efforts that contributed to swap of prisoners. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) brokered prisoners of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, while Oman secured an agreement between Iran and Sweden to swap prisoners. Qatar and France co-brokered an agreement between the Israeli occupation and Hamas to allow medicine and relief supplies into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the GCC countries witnessed political events. Qatar amended the constitution to allow the Amir appoint all members of the Shura Council. In the old version, people will elect 30 members and the Amir appoints 15 others.

kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dissolved the parliament in May and suspended some articles of the constitution for not more than four years, during which the democratic process will be reviewed.

The UAE witnessed appointment of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Al-Maktoum as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

The GCC and Turkiye launched expanded negotiations aimed at establishing one of the world's largest free trade zones. The GCC signed agreements with many countries to encourage direct investment, electricity linkage, food security, transport, logistical services, roads and tourism.

The GCC realized achievements related to credit ratings and competition.

Kuwait witnessed the first surgery using robots to remove a prostate. Saudi Arabia witnessed the first heart transplant of a 16-year-old using robot, and Qatar invented a treatment protocol for a Kuwaiti infant suffering from excessive production of insulin.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the other hand, inaugurated the Arabian football Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) on December 21. (end)

star













MENAFN29122024000071011013ID1109038626