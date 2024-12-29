Center For Development Of Cultural And Creative Industries Inaugurated With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative
Industries (Creative Center), established by the Ministry of
Culture, was inaugurated on December 28 with the participation of
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
Azernews reports that Minister of Culture Adil
Karimli provided an overview of the center's facilities,
highlighting its mission to support young talents, enhance their
professional skills, and foster the realization of creative
potential.
The Center aims to implement cultural and creative industry
projects, support the establishment and growth of new
entrepreneurial ventures and startups, facilitate the creation and
export of local creative products and services, and attract
talented youth from various regions.
The Creative Center is running several successful initiatives,
including three incubation programs focused on Music,“Gametech,”
and“Cultech,” resulting in 20 startups and over 50 active
residents.
Adil Karimli noted that since 2023, the Ministry has been
organizing the "Creative Talks" project. This initiative promotes
the development of skills in culture and creativity in both the
capital and the regions, serving as an educational platform aimed
at supporting the formation of creative entities.
The Center also organizes masterclasses and training sessions on
the use of artificial intelligence in animation, music and film
industries, design, and creative fields under the "Ai4Art" project.
Over 200 young individuals participate in these educational
programs.
The Center encompasses the "Creative Market" marketplace
platform and the "Creative Edu" educational center, providing
additional support and resources for creative development.
The Center is equipped with advanced technology to support
diverse creative endeavors, including studios for photo and video
production, sound recording, animation, dance, and more.
The Creative Center collaborates with both local entities and
international organizations as its partners.
The establishment of the Center for the Development of Cultural
and Creative Industries was approved by an order of the President
of Azerbaijan on July 22, 2022. Founded by the Ministry of Culture
in 2024, it is part of the Action Plan for the“2022-2026 Social
and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.”
