Explosion destroys Russian military logistics wagons near Moscow, Ukrainian intelligence reports

(MENAFN) Wagons of a freight train designed to provide logistics for the Russian were destroyed by an explosion in the Moscow area of Russia on the evening of December 27. In line with Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine posted this on Facebook.



On December 27, at 1:00, an explosion located at Voskresensk railway station in Moscow area, damaging wagons of a freight train. Russia used these wagons to source logistics for its military.



The measure of the damage is being determined.



"Judging by the intensity of Russian propaganda, which, in an attempt to hide the aftermath of the explosion, lies about the supposed absence of a fire at the Voskresensk railway depot, the fear of the Kremlin's leaders regarding internal resistance to Putin's regime and the loss of control within the country is seriously growing," the Ukrainian defense intelligence stressed.



As stated by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit a fortified Russian army facility in Oryol area, damaging a storage, maintenance, and repair facility for Shahed kamikaze drones.



MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038611