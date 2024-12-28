BRT Route 104 To Link Amman, Zarqa Starting Sunday
Date
12/28/2024 11:09:52 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Amman Vision transport Company has launched a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route connecting Amman with Zarqa, effective Sunday.
The new Route 104 will begin at the Sweileh BRT station in Amman, pass through the University of Jordan, and terminate at the Zarqa BRT station, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.
In 2024, Jordan's public transportation system served 28 million passengers, with 18 million utilising the BRT system and 10 million opting for Amman Bus services.
MENAFN28122024000028011005ID1109038263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.