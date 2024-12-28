BRT Route 104 To Link Amman, Zarqa Starting Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Vision Company has launched a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route connecting Amman with Zarqa, effective Sunday.

The new Route 104 will begin at the Sweileh BRT station in Amman, pass through the University of Jordan, and terminate at the Zarqa BRT station, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

In 2024, Jordan's public system served 28 million passengers, with 18 million utilising the BRT system and 10 million opting for Amman Bus services.