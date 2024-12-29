Ukraine's Defense Industry Gets Over EUR 150M In Development Aid From Denmark, France, Lithuania In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Ukraine received over EUR 150 million (UAH 6.5 billion) from Denmark, France and Lithuania to finance the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex from Denmark, France, and Lithuania.

That's according to Defense Rustem Umerov , who reported the news via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Umerov says EUR 111 million was part of the agreements reached within the framework of cooperation between Ukraine's of Defense, Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defense of Denmark to strengthen the Ukrainian with the new firepower capabilities of domestic production.

Also EUR 29 million came as a grant from the French government to strengthen Ukraine's security and defense.

EUR 10 million was aimed for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry in line with the memorandum signed off between the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries.

"These funds will primarily support the production of missiles, deep-strike drones, and artillery systems," the minister emphasized.

Umerov thanked partners for their "crucial" support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania will invest EUR 10 million in the production of the Palianytsia drone missile through direct financing of the Ukrainian manufacturer.