Gurugram: 2,000 Police Personnel Deployed Ahead Of New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 29 (IANS) In a bid to ensure security during the New Year's Eve, the Gurugram on Sunday issued an advisory to maintain law and order in the city ahead of New Year celebrations.

As per an advisory, a number of 2,000 personnel, along with additional police forces, have been deployed under the supervision of the concerned assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The policemen will be equipped with necessary security equipment across the city.

As per the instructions of Vikas Arora IPS, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, Gurugram.

The District Police have made strong security arrangements at various identified places, including all the venues to be organised to welcome the new year 2025.

To ensure safety across the district, an adequate number of police forces have been deployed at various identified places, including all the venues; apart from this, policemen have also been deployed in plain clothes to keep an eye on all types of activities.

During this time, the duties of traffic police personnel have been assigned to keep the traffic movement smooth and organised during celebrations.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Police Commissioners (ACPs), station house officers (SHOs), all Crime Branch In-Charges and all Traffic Police In-Charges have also been posted.

According to the police, New Year events will be organised at 22 places in Gurugram to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

"The Gurugram Police have made all the foolproof security arrangements at all these venues and 10 parking spaces have been created for parking of vehicles. Interstate and inner Gurugram checkpoints have been set up by Gurugram Police for checking suspicious persons, criminals and undesirable persons," Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police said.

Ten interstate checkpoints have been set up by the police.

"Apart from this, a total of 68 special checkpoints have been set up including 32 checkpoints in the East Zone of Gurugram, 21 checkpoints in the West Zone, 08 checkpoints in the South Zone and 07 checkpoints in the Manesar Zone. An adequate number of the police force has been deployed," he added.

Around 1,044 police personnel will be deployed at the 22 main places to celebrate the New Year, with 10 parking places and police checkpoints.

Apart from this, traffic police personnel, police station teams in the respective police station area, counter-assault teams, disposal teams, ambulances, and special teams of the fire brigade will also be deployed.