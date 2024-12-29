Kangana Ranaut Attends Ram Katha, Supports PM Modi’S Vision Of Unity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) and BJP member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, recently attended the grand Katha event held at Thakur Village in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The event, featuring the revered saint Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj, marked the seventh day of his spiritual discourse on the Ramayana. Ranaut's presence at the event highlighted her deep connection to Indian culture and spirituality.

Speaking to the media, Kangana expressed the profound impact the Katha had on her. "While we are all familiar with the Ramayana, the way Gurudev has intertwined it with patriotism and religion is incredibly inspiring. The youth of today need to learn this," she said, while emphasizing the importance of understanding the teachings of the Ramayana.

The Queen actress further elaborated on her thoughts, quoting Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj, who said,“The nation is not just a piece of land; it has its culture, religion, and symbols. The character of Shri Ram is a symbol of our eternal culture.” She encouraged young people to connect with their heritage and culture, stressing that understanding and embracing one's roots is essential for the growth of the nation.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for unity, encapsulated in the message "Ek Hai Sandesh" at the Maha Kumbh, Ranaut shared her views. "Throughout history, there have been many attempts to divide us, but Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly to unite the nation. The Maha Kumbh is a perfect example of our culture and unity," she remarked.

On the subject of Hindutva, Kangana emphasized the importance of embracing Sanatan Dharma and connecting with one's cultural roots without hesitation. She urged the youth to take pride in their heritage and traditions.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in the upcoming film Emergency, which is based on an emergency period imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biopic is slated to hit theatres January 17, 2025.