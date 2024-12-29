Italian reporter Cecilia Sala detains in Tehran, Italy’s foreign ministry confirms

(MENAFN)

Italian reporter Cecilia Sala has been seized in Tehran, Italy’s foreign declared in a statement Friday.



Sala was journaling in the Iranian capital when she was “stopped by Tehran police” on December 19, the report stated, saying that the foreign ministry “has worked with the Iranian authorities to clarify the situation of Cecilia Sala and to verify the conditions of her detention.”



The reporter was visited Friday by Italian Ambassador Paola Amadei in jail “to verify the conditions and state of her detention,” the statement announced, saying that she had lately been authorized to make two phone calls to her family.



Sala is a journalist for the Italian daily Il Foglio, which says the reporter is being seized in Tehran’s Evin jail. In line with Il Foglio, Cecilia was in Iran “on a regular visa to report on a country she knows and loves,” while saying its repression of free speech and threats against reporters.



MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038801