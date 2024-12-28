Severe Weather Alert In US: Thunderstorm Warning Issued For South-Central US And Beyond This Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of a significant weather event this weekend, with severe thunderstorms expected to impact the South-Central United States, Southeast, and parts of the Mid-Atlantic. A rare wintertime high-risk warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for areas from Houston, Texas, to the Florida Panhandle on Saturday, with some storms possibly producing tornadoes, destructive winds, and heavy rain that could disrupt travel.

Storms to intensify on Saturday

The commercial weather forecasting company said severe weather is anticipated to intensify on Saturday, fueled by warm and humid conditions that will support the development of powerful thunderstorms. The Gulf Coast, particularly eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, faces the highest risk for severe weather. Tornadoes, destructive winds, hail, and frequent lightning are possible, with some tornadoes potentially being strong and staying on the ground for extended periods.

Cities at risk on Saturday

Cities such as Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Jackson (Mississippi), and Birmingham (Alabama) are at risk, and there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms reaching the Atlanta metro area later on Saturday night, the weather forecast warning said.

Severe weather continues on Sunday across the Southeast

The storm system will progress eastward on Sunday, affecting states from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Florida. While tornado threats will decrease, the storms could still produce strong wind gusts, torrential downpours, and localized flooding. Cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Jacksonville are likely to experience severe conditions.

Northeast at risk of disruptions

Additionally, brief downpours and gusty winds could cause disruptions in the Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City, during a busy travel period.

Heavy rain will continue across the South-Central U.S., with areas in the lower Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley receiving up to 2-4 inches. Some regions, especially the southeastern slopes of the Appalachians, could see rainfall amounts of 6-8 inches. The storm's moisture will shift toward the Atlantic Coast and New England by Sunday, bringing poor visibility, urban flooding, and travel delays, particularly along I-95.

The storm system could also bring icy conditions to the northern parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine on Sunday morning. Ski resorts in the northern Appalachians may see slushy conditions. Low-level fog and clouds may further reduce visibility for motorists and air travelers, contributing to potential delays.

Travelers and residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid traveling during peak storm hours, if possible. Localized flooding and strong winds could cause power outages and other disruptions throughout the weekend.