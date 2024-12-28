PM Discusses Gaza Truce Efforts With Hamas Team
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday in Doha with the delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations, headed by Dr Khalil al-Hayya.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations as well as ways to push them forward, in a way that ensures reaching a clear and comprehensive agreement that puts an end to the ongoing war in the Strip.
