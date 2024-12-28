Houthis Say Operations Restored At Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port After Israeli Zionist Strikes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Dec 28 (NNN-SABA) – Operations at Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah Port, resumed normal activities, following a series of strikes launched by the Israeli regime, the Houthis said yesterday.

“Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah are fully prepared to operate at full capacity,” Mohammed Qahim, head of Houthi authorities, told the Houthi-run News Agency, adding that, the airport is technically capable of receiving civilian flights, UN aircraft, and humanitarian aid deliveries around the clock.

Qahim also criticised the recent Israeli Zionist airstrikes, which he claimed were aimed at disrupting air traffic and maritime operations in Yemen.

The Israeli Zionist warplanes on Thursday hit Houthi-used infrastructures in the Sanaa International Airport, and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, both located in Houthi-controlled areas, as well as, the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib on the western coast, the Zionist military said in a statement, claiming that, the Houthis used those sites to smuggle Iranian weapons into the region, and for the entry of senior Iranian officials.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that, the strikes caused significant damage, killing at least six people and injuring dozens others. A UN staff member, who arrived in the Yemeni capital for negotiation over the release of UN staff detained by the Houthis, was among the injured.

Thursday's airstrike marks the fourth Israeli Zionist strike on Houthi-controlled targets this year.



Following the assault, Pompous Israeli regime Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirmed his resolve to dismantle the Houthis' military capabilities, saying,“We are determined to cut off this terror arm of the Iranian axis of evil.”

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against the regime, and disrupting“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, since Nov, last year, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid their conflict with Israel.– NNN-SABA