South Korea: Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment Held 1 Km Apart

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 28 (IANS) Tens of thousands of people gathered in downtown in the national capital here on Saturday to rally for or against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the wake of his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Police estimated 35,000 people took part in anti-Yoon rallies near Gyeongbok Palace as of 5.10 p.m., though organizers put the number at over 500,000.

K-pop blared through loudspeakers as dressed in thick winter gear waved light sticks and chanted, "Immediately arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

Some called on the Constitutional Court to remove him from office while others demanded the dissolution of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP).

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was reported to have visited the site.

Just 1 km away, near Gwanghwamun Station, Yoon's supporters held their own rally.

"Impeachment is invalid," read a sign held up by a protester. "Arrest Lee Jae-myung," another read.

PPP Yoon Sang-hyun made an appearance and addressed the supporters from a stage, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We failed to stop the impeachment motion against our own party President. I apologise to our honourable patriot citizens," he said before bowing on his knees.

Police said around 35,000 people were gathered at the rally as of 5:10 p.m., while organisers claimed the number was close to 3 lakh.

Earlier on December 28, South Korean police raided a presidential safe house where President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly met senior police officials to discuss his plan to impose martial law.

The aim of the raid was to secure CCTV footage and identify the people who entered the building just hours before martial law was declared on December 3, police said.

A simultaneous raid was attempted on the Presidential Security Service, located separately on the presidential office compound, but investigators were blocked from entering, according to the police.

Police also failed to obtain the security camera footage, as the Presidential Security Service denied them access to the safe house, citing official and military secrets. After a three-hour standoff, the officers retreated empty-handed.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Constitutional Court said it would swiftly proceed with President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial as it wrapped up the case' first hearing, with the next hearing on the trial set for January 3.