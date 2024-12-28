Croatian PM Expresses Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash
Date
12/28/2024
Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic has sent a letter of
condolence to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov.
Azernews presents the letter :
"I received with deep sorrow the tragic news about the death of
passengers and crew members of the Azerbaijan airlines aircraft
flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25. On behalf of the
Government of the Republic of Croatia and me personally, I express
my deepest condolences to you, the families of the deceased, and
all those affected by this tragedy. We also wish a speedy recovery
to those who were injured."
