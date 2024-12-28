Croatian PM Expresses Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Prime of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic has sent a letter of condolence to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov.

Azernews presents the letter :

"I received with deep sorrow the tragic news about the death of passengers and crew members of the Azerbaijan aircraft flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25. On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and me personally, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families of the deceased, and all those affected by this tragedy. We also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."