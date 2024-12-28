Wimi Develops A Quantum Technology-Based Random Access Memory Architecture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi ) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") provider, today announced the development of a Quantum Technology-Based Random Access Memory Architecture, known as QRAM. This architecture successfully implements fundamental logical operations such as AND, OR, NOT, and NOR gates in quantum logic gates by combining key basic operations in quantum computing, such as the CNOT gate, V gate, and V+ gate. Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) is a memory architecture specifically designed for quantum computing environments, with the core goal of enabling efficient reading and writing of information while maintaining the state of the quantum system. The design of QRAM is not only intended to leverage the parallel processing capabilities of quantum computing but also to utilize quantum properties such as superposition and entanglement to significantly enhance computational efficiency.

In WiMi's QRAM architecture, the quantum CNOT gate, V gate, and V+ gate serve as the fundamental operation units. Each quantum operation is equivalent to certain logical operations in classical computing, but simultaneously leverages the properties of quantum states to achieve efficient computation.

CNOT Gate (Controlled-NOT Gate): The CNOT gate is a crucial operation in quantum computing, used to control the relationship between two quantum bits (qubits). In classical computing, this is similar to the function of an XOR gate, but in the quantum environment, it allows qubits to exist in a superposition of states, enabling the simultaneous processing of multiple states.

V Gate and V+ Gate: The V gate and V+ gate are quantum gates used to implement more complex logic. The operations of these two gates are similar to the AND and OR gates in classical computing. However, their advantage lies in the ability to process multiple potential outcomes in the quantum system simultaneously, without the need to evaluate each possibility separately.

By combining these fundamental quantum gates, basic operations in quantum logic such as AND, OR, NOT, and NOR can be successfully implemented. This provides the necessary support for designing complex quantum circuits, while being more flexible and efficient compared to classical logic gates.

One of the major advantages of the QRAM architecture is its full utilization of the properties of quantum superposition and quantum entanglement. In classical computing, memory read and write operations are linear and must be performed sequentially. However, in quantum computing, because qubits can exist in multiple states (superposition), parallel read and write operations can be performed simultaneously. This ability significantly enhances computational efficiency, especially when handling large-scale datasets or complex computational tasks.

Additionally, quantum entanglement enables the correlation between multiple qubits without the need for direct communication, further improving the speed of data transfer and computation. Memory operations with entangled qubits are much faster and more efficient than traditional memory operations, opening up new possibilities for parallel computing.

In WiMi's QRAM architecture, the entire design logic includes several key steps and technical nodes, such as quantum state-based random access, the introduction of quantum error correction mechanisms, and seamless integration with quantum computers.

The core feature of QRAM is its ability to perform random access within a quantum system. Traditional computer RAM achieves reading and writing to memory units through address buses, data buses, and other components, whereas QRAM accomplishes this process through the states of quantum bits (qubits). By utilizing quantum superposition, multiple addresses can be accessed simultaneously in a single operation. This means that in a QRAM system, data can be accessed in parallel across multiple addresses, greatly improving the efficiency of data operations.

To achieve this, WiMi has designed a system based on CNOT gates, V gates, and V+ gates. These quantum gates allow flexible control over memory access processes while maintaining the quantum state of the system and ensuring the efficient transmission of qubits in an entangled state. Through this system, QRAM not only enables high-speed data reading and writing, but also ensures the reliability and accuracy of information processing.

Furthermore, error correction is crucial in any quantum computing system. Due to the fragile nature of qubit states, even small external disturbances can cause computational errors. Therefore, WiMi's QRAM architecture incorporates a quantum error correction mechanism to ensure that the qubit states are accurately preserved and transmitted during data reading and writing. This includes an error correction method based on quantum entanglement, where redundant entangled qubits are introduced to detect and correct potential errors. This method not only effectively reduces the impact of external noise on the system but also ensures the stability of data during multiple read operations.

WiMi's QRAM design is intended to seamlessly integrate with quantum computers. Since quantum computing operations depend on the superposition and entanglement states of qubits, the QRAM system demonstrates high compatibility when interfacing with a quantum processing unit (QPU). The design ensures smooth transmission of qubits between memory and processor during data access, thereby significantly improving computational efficiency.

By utilizing the V gate, V+ gate, and CNOT gate, WiMi's QRAM system can quickly execute quantum logic operations and, when handling complex computational tasks, can read and write data at near-real-time speeds. This makes QRAM a key component in large-scale quantum computing applications.

The successful development of QRAM technology has had a revolutionary impact across multiple fields. As a critical component of quantum computers, QRAM will significantly enhance the overall performance of quantum computing systems. Its efficient parallel data access capabilities make it especially well-suited for handling large-scale computational tasks such as molecular simulations, climate modeling, and complex optimization problems. By significantly reducing computation time, QRAM will play an indispensable role in the future of high-performance quantum computing.

Another important application of QRAM is in quantum communication and quantum encryption. By leveraging quantum entanglement, QRAM can enable high-speed data transmission while ensuring data security. The non-locality of quantum entanglement guarantees that data cannot be intercepted during transmission, providing a solid foundation for future quantum encryption technologies.

With the development of quantum computing, the field of quantum machine learning has also gradually emerged. QRAM's efficient data access capabilities make it highly suitable for handling large-scale datasets, enabling model training to be completed in a shorter time. This will significantly advance the development of quantum artificial intelligence, allowing complex machine learning tasks to be solved quickly on quantum computers.

As quantum technology continues to evolve, QRAM, as a core technology, will provide crucial support for the future of quantum computing. WiMi is committed to continuing the development of QRAM technology, continually optimizing its performance, reducing implementation costs, and expanding its applications across various industries.

The successful development of QRAM technology marks an important step in the advancement of quantum computing. As quantum computers progress and quantum technologies mature, QRAM will become an indispensable core component of quantum computing systems. With the ongoing optimization and promotion of this technology, QRAM is expected to bring disruptive innovations across multiple fields and lay a solid foundation for the arrival of the quantum era.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi ) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED