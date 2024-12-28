(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pocamarket, the pioneering K-POP photocard trading operated by Infludeo Co., Ltd., has received the prestigious 'Best K-POP Photocard Platform' award at the 2024 KBS N Brand Awards. The ceremony, organized by KBS N, a subsidiary of Korea's national public broadcaster KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), recognizes outstanding brands for their excellence and impact.

Pocamarket Named 'Best K-POP Photocard Platform' at 2024 KBS N Brand Awards

Continue Reading

Since its inception, Pocamarket has established itself as the trusted destination for K-POP enthusiasts seeking to trade photocards in a secure and streamlined environment. The platform's commitment to fan experience extends to its physical presence through PocaSpot, an interactive retail space in Seoul's vibrant Hongdae district. This innovative space serves as a hub for both domestic and international fans to acquire authentic photocards while experiencing Korean pop culture firsthand. Building on this success, the company has announced plans to launch its second PocaSpot location in Myeongdong during 2024.

The recognition underscores Pocamarket's transformation from a specialized trading platform to a significant force in promoting global K-POP culture. As the international K-POP community continues to grow, Pocamarket maintains its position as an industry leader by delivering exceptional value and authentic experiences to fans worldwide.

"This recognition reflects the unwavering support and trust of our global fan community," stated a Pocamarket representative. "We remain dedicated to developing innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and secure experience for K-POP enthusiasts everywhere. Our mission is to continue evolving alongside our users while fostering the growth of K-POP culture internationally."

SOURCE Pocamarket

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED