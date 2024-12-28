Anupam Kher Calls Out Hansal Mehta’S Hypocrisy, Filmmaker Responds

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Veteran Anupam Kher, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Vijay 69', has made a scathing attack on filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for the National Award-winning 'Shahid'.

Hansal recently seconded an opinion of a journalist when the latter said that the biopic 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher is one of the worst movies in Hindi cinema. This left Anupam angry as he revealed that Hansal's agreement to the journalist's opinion reeks of hypocrisy as he was the one who served as the creative director on the biopic.

He wrote,“The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi . He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi's comment is so messed up and full of double standards”.

“Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal. Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together”, he added.

Hansal responded to the same, as he wrote,“Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can't I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn't mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement. About brownie points and hypocrisy I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself”.