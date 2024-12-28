Major Power Outage In Kashmir After Snowfall, Restoration Work Underway: CM Omar
Date
12/28/2024 1:13:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Heavy snowfall in Kashmir has led to widespread power outages, leaving residents grappling with disruptions in essential services.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X ( formerly Twitter) to update the public on the situation, revealing that 41 feeders at the 33 KV level and 739 feeders at the 11 KV level are currently non-functional.
The Chief Minister assured the public that the higher-capacity lines, including the 132 kV and 220 kV levels, remain unaffected.
Restoration work is underway, and more than 90% of the affected feeders are expected to be operational by evening.
“I'm in regular touch with the PDD team to monitor the situation,” Abdullah tweeted, emphasizing the government's commitment to swiftly restoring power.
Meanwhile, residents across the valley continue to face challenges, with power outages compounding the difficulties caused by heavy snowfall. Authorities are urging patience as restoration teams work to address the crisis.
|
