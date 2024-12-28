Exhibition Of Still Photography Inaugurated At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Photography proudly presented an Exhibition of Still Photography as part of the 17th Global Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida. The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, and Hon. Jagannath Sarkar, Member of Parliament. The event celebrated the creative talents and artistic vision of the students from AAFT School of Photography.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT, highlighted the significance of still photography as a powerful storytelling medium. He said and explained,“Photography captures moments that words sometimes fail to express. It is an art that preserves history, emotions, and memories. I am proud of the AAFT students for showcasing their exceptional talent and creativity in this exhibition.”



H.E. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, commended the students for their remarkable work and shared his appreciation for the exhibition. He said,“Photography transcends cultural boundaries and serves as a universal language. The talent displayed here reflects a deep understanding of the art form and its ability to inspire and connect people.”



Hon. Jagannath Sarkar, Member of Parliament, expressed his admiration for the exhibition, noting its role in fostering creativity and innovation among the youth. He emphasized the importance of supporting artistic endeavors and encouraging young photographers to share their unique perspectives with the world.



The exhibition featured a stunning collection of photographs that captured a diverse range of themes, emotions, and narratives, demonstrating the students' technical skills and artistic sensibilities. Visitors to the exhibition were enthralled by the powerful visuals and the depth of storytelling conveyed through each frame.



The Exhibition of Still Photography marks yet another successful initiative by the AAFT School of Photography, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the art of visual storytelling.



