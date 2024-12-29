Pushpa 2 New Song Out! Allu Arjun's Movie Makers Release New Song In Hindi: 'Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata' Watch Video
Date
12/29/2024 12:00:47 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 new song: As Pushpa The Rule's craze continue among masses, the movie's makers have released new song from the action film.
Pushpa 2's latest song, titled 'Dum hai toh rok ke bata', features Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil. The video of the sound track shows Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj as challenging Faasil's character.
Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding presence in the song have grabbed the attention of netizens track features vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.
MENAFN29122024007365015876ID1109038439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.