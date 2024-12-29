South Korea Plane Crash: What Led To The Tragic Jeju Air Disaster At Muan Airport?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 85 people were killed when an airliner veered off the runway and exploded into a fireball upon crashing into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, according to the national fire agency. Two people, believed to be crew members, were rescued, the agency reported.

The crash occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 and six crew on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's transport ministry said, as reported by Reuters.

South Korea plane crash reason

Reuters reported citing emergency officials in Muan said that they were examining the cause of the fire. They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The transport ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok, and its passengers include two Thai nationals.

The crash is thought to have been caused by "contact with birds, leading to malfunctioning landing gear" as the plane attempted to land at the airport in southwestern South Korea, Yonhap reported.

The incident came as South Korea is embroiled in a huge political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. Last Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, making Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.

According to Yonhap news agency, Choi ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew. Yoon's office said his chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, will preside over an emergency meeting between senior presidential staff later on Sunday to discuss the crash.