Retired IPS Officer Acharya Kishore Kunal Passes Away At 74: Who Was He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Retired IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal, who founded Mahavir Mandir Trust in Bihar, died of cardiac arrest in Patna on Sunday, reported PTI. Bihar Deputy Chief Samrat Chaudhary paid tribute to the retired bureaucrat and said that his“demise is an irreparable loss to society.”



Kunal suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment, reported PTI, citing his family members.

Who was Acharya Kishore?

Acharya Kishore was an IPS officer of the 1972 batch, he was the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT). He was one of the founding members of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust.



He was also the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs several hospitals in the state. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that Kishore Kunal played key role in giving Mahavir Mandir a national identity and his unprecedented work for the weaker section of the society is commendable.

"He gave Mahavir Mandir a national identity and did unprecedented work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. His contribution is difficult to express in words. His demise is an irreparable loss to society. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this grief," Choudhary said.