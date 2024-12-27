Zelensky Extends Condolences Over Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash, Mentions MH17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan following the Azerbaijan plane crash.

He reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"More and more details regarding the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight are emerging. I extend my condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. Every human life is valuable, and every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth," Zelensky said.

He pointed to visual evidence from the crash site, suggesting Russia's responsibility for the tragedy.

Azerbaijani government on Embraer plane crash: Preliminary conclusions indicate external interference

Zelensky said that if Russia decides to spread lies, as it did in the case of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, the international community must unite to apply pressure on Moscow, ensuring accountability and uncovering the truth.

The Embraer passenger plane, operating Flight J2-8243, crashed on Wednesday, December 25, near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. The flight, which originated in Baku, Azerbaijan, and was headed to Grozny, Chechnya, veered hundreds of kilometers off course over the Caspian Sea. The plane ultimately crashed on the opposite shore.

At the time of the crash, Makhachkala airport -- the nearest Russian airport along the flight path -- was closed. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said the aircraft had been shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine