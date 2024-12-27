Scholz Reveals What Trump Said About Ending War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future U.S. leadership, like the German leadership, realizes that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved if the country remains strong.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in an interview with the t-onlin news site, Ukrinform reports.

"Trump wants an end to the war. And I have the impression that he, like us, is convinced that this can only be achieved if Ukraine has military strength," Scholz said.

He revealed that he has already spoken with the U.S. president-elect twice, and both agree on the importance of close coordination between the U.S. and Europe on the issue of Ukraine. Scholz expressed confidence that, despite some concerns, it would be possible to reach a coordinated policy on Ukraine between the U.S., Europe, and Germany.

He reiterated that Germany would not send any soldiers to Ukraine and that it was premature to discuss peacekeeping forces for a post-conflict period. He noted that security guarantees for Ukraine would be discussed later, and Germany would play an important role in these discussions.

"When we know what a possible path to peace might look like and what conditions are acceptable to Ukraine, we can talk about what security guarantees are needed and how they can be achieved," Scholz said, adding that a simple ceasefire would not bring sustainable peace.

Scholz also reiterated the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Regarding the intensifying Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine, Scholz remarked, "Let us not forget: Putin was defeated in Ukraine. He wanted to subjugate all of Ukraine and establish a puppet regime, weaken NATO, and prevent further rapprochement with the EU... Ukraine is a stable state and is on the path to the European Union."

He praised Ukraine's strong army, which is defending itself with the support of Western nations, and emphasized the need to create the basis for a just and lasting peace.

The politician acknowledged that his phone call with Vladimir Putin did not lead to any agreements other than the peace that Putin had dictated. However, he made it clear to Putin that the war must end and that Germany's support for Ukraine would not weaken. He also emphasized the importance of Putin hearing the German Chancellor's vision for the war.

While Scholz remains open to speaking with Putin again if necessary, he urged caution, stating that one or two conversations would not resolve the conflict. "Russia is waging a brutal and merciless war of aggression against Ukraine, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and injuries," he said. "We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone and remains a sovereign state."

Turning to the upcoming elections, Scholz highlighted his experience in government and his clear course of action.

"The central theme is security and peace. The Social Democratic Chancellor's course is clear: we support Ukraine as much as possible while avoiding escalation or war between Russia and NATO. Therefore, I have made it clear that I will not supply Taurus cruise missiles," he said, criticizing the leader of the opposition for their "dangerous zigzags" on the issue of long-range weapons.

On December 27, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the Bundestag, with early elections scheduled for February 23. The results will determine which party will be tasked with forming a new government. Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD), currently polling at 14 percent, remains confident of securing a victory.