Cyberattacks Target Milan Airport Websites: Italy Police

Rome: Italian said Saturday that they were investigating cyberattacks claimed by a pro-Russian group targeting several websites including Milan's airports and the foreign ministry.

The websites of the ministry, Malpensa and Milan-Linate airport, and the systems in Siena and Turin were hit, according to national cybersecurity police spokesman Marco Valerio Cervellini.

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the in a Telegram post, Cervellini said on LinkedIn.

The group is known for targeting public institutions and strategic sectors in NATO countries that have supported Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion.