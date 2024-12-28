Nearly 3.5M Ukrainians Lose Their Homes During Full-Scale War - Ombudsman's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 3.5 million Ukrainians have lost their homes due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

This information was shared by Ukraine's Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

He informed about a working meeting between representatives of the Ombudsman's Office - Elena Kolobrodova, responsible for social and economic rights, and Olha Altunina, responsible for the rights of citizens affected by armed aggression against Ukraine - with representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The representatives of the Office thanked the United States for its significant role in supporting Ukraine at the international level and fostering effective collaboration.

The parties discussed issues related to the development and main challenges of social protection programs for internally displaced persons, the problems faced by Ukrainians who have found refuge in other countries, support for people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, and the situation regarding the protection of children affected by the war.

Olha Altunina emphasized the catastrophic scale of displacement and housing loss, with at least 3.5 million people affected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ombudsman's Office is actively working to exclude Russia from all international human rights institutions.