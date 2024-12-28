Tesla plans on recalling 700,000 automobiles

(MENAFN) Tesla is recalling 700,000 in the US due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system that may fail to consistently display low-pressure warnings, increasing the risk of accidents. This recall includes the 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



To resolve the issue, Tesla will issue a free software update, and owners will receive notification letters by February 15, 2025. This recall marks the seventh involving the Cybertruck this year, with previous recalls addressing power loss and windshield wiper malfunctions.



Tesla has faced several recalls over the years, including its largest one in February 2023, involving nearly 2.2 million vehicles. Another major recall in December 2023 focused on issues with Tesla's autopilot system, which failed to adequately detect driver attention, creating a safety risk.



