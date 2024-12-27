Oman Cruises Into Gulf Football Cup Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Oman's soccer team have qualified for the Gulf cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, semi-finals after holding the UAE to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Oman raised its points to five, equalizing with Kuwait 1-1 and beating Qatar 2-1 in the matches of Group A.

In the 20th minute, UAE's Yahya Al-Ghasani netted the opener. In the beginning of the second half, the Emeriti team have dominated almost the game, pressing the rivals' net.

However, in the 79th minute, Oman's Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifari gave his team an excellent opportunity to into the semi-final round when he managed to score the equalizer.

In the stoppage time of the second half, Oman's goalie scattered a penalty, keeping the result in favor of his team. (end)

