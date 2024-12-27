Pakistani's Life Above Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Repeats Humiliating Remark

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's has warned against more attack if the caretaker Afghan continued to provide shelter to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups, a claim that Afghan authorities repeatedly refused.

Pakistan's Army Spokesperson Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press in Rawalpindi:“The army chief has said that one Pakistani's life and protection is above Afghanistan,” he said, adding that if the terrorists'“blood-stained hands receive strength and aid from across the border, then the status quo is no more acceptable.”

“The army chief has a clear and straight-forward stance on this: that Pakistan has reservations on banned organisations sanctuaries, support, and unrestrained activities on Afghan territory,” he asserted.

“Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eliminate the terrorist networks and keep our citizens safe,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Pakistani fighter jets bombed some areas in the Barmal district of southeastern Paktika province. Islamabad claimed to have targeted TTP militants in the attacks but Afghan officials rejected the claim and said that innocent people, including women and children had died in the attack.

UNICEF Regional Director Sanjay Wijesekera on his Twitter handle wrote:“UNICEF is deeply saddened by reports that at least 20 children have been killed in an attack near the border in eastern Afghanistan. Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Children are not and must never be a target.”

