Cultural Hubs Katara, Souq Waqif Art Center Champion Environmental Awareness With Sustainability Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Environmental awareness through culture has become an essential element in the concept of sustainability, serving as a major driver for development and playing a significant role in guiding public opinion.

Cultural events in Qatar are among the most prominent means that contribute to raising environmental awareness and encouraging the public to adopt sustainable behaviours.

In this context, many cultural entities in Qatar are working to enhance environmental sustainability through a range of measures, such as proper event planning and selecting eco-friendly venues.

In recent years, major events have been organized in open spaces rather than confined indoor locations, aiming to establish sustainable environmental practices and boost public environmental awareness, making these cultural and artistic events living examples of sustainability.

Regarding the integration of environmental sustainability in the organization and management of cultural events, Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, Salem Mubarak Al Marri, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Katara represents a pioneering model in the field of environmental sustainability in the organization of cultural events in the region.



Ministry of Public Health urges precaution against viral respiratory infections during winter Qatar's Haidan, Al Naemi shine on opening day of Al Shaqab International Showjumping League

Read Also

He pointed out that Katara combines environmental innovation with sustainable cultural development by using eco-friendly materials, effectively managing waste and energy, and providing sustainable transportation means such as electric golf carts, contributing to a more sustainable cultural environment and raising environmental awareness among various community members.

Al Marri explained that Katara strives to reduce the use of plastics that take a long time to decompose by replacing them with biodegradable or recycled materials and relies more on electronic publishing of event advertisements to reduce paper usage.

He stressed Katara's commitment to effective waste management, considering it a fundamental element in achieving sustainability in cultural events, noting that Katara implements several environmental initiatives, including waste separation through the provision of containers designated for separating paper, plastic, glass, and other materials throughout the cultural village, facilitating the recycling process.

He noted that Katara provides sustainable transportation during cultural events, emphasizing that these means are effective ways to reduce environmental pollution caused by transportation. Among the strategies adopted by Katara is the use of electric golf carts within the cultural village, which emit no carbon emissions, making them an eco-friendly option and reducing noise and visual pollution during events.

Al Marri added that Katara provides charging stations for electric cars and supports practical applications of sustainability, confirming the foundation's commitment to raising environmental awareness among visitors and participants in cultural events by organizing workshops and educational seminars on the importance of environmental conservation and participation in sustainable efforts, as well as interactive initiatives aimed at educating children and youth, such as environmental activities that involve planting trees or recycling materials.

Speaking to QNA, Souq Waqif Arts Center Manager, Rowdha Al Mansoori, said underscored that the center places great importance on environmental sustainability in organizing its artistic events, including exhibitions and major festivals.

She stated that the center relies more on electronic publishing for advertisements to reduce paper usage and organizes art workshops that utilize waste materials, such as mixed media, collage, and origami workshops.

She also highlighted that the Private Engineering Office, with artistic supervision from the Souq Waqif Art Center, organized the first Scrap Art Exhibition from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2019.

She explained that the significant success of the first exhibition encouraged the center to organize the second edition under the title of the Tadweer (Recycling) International Art Exhibition Invitational, from Feb. 18 to 29, 2024, with the participation of 30 artists from around the world, showcasing 280 artworks.

She added that the exhibition aims to achieve Qatar's vision of sustainability by showcasing artists' creations to inspire the community to adopt positive behaviors to reduce waste and promote sustainable development. This objective was evident in the events of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, achieving zero waste, and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, converting waste into recyclable materials, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the sustainability program to ensure a legacy for future generations.

Rowdha Al Mansoori noted that based on the great success of the Scrap Art Exhibition in October 2019 and the Recycling Art Exhibition in 2024, the Souq Waqif Art Center decided to expand the scope of the exhibition to include unconventional arts, adding paper and wood to the second exhibition, alongside iron, which was exclusively featured in the 2019 exhibition.

She pointed out that the center's location in the heart of Doha makes it accessible via eco-friendly transportation means, such as the metro.

Cultural institutions in Qatar continue to play an active role in promoting environmental sustainability by incorporating environmental principles into their events, contributing to building an aware and responsible society towards the environment, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 in achieving sustainable development.