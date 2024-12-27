Study Analyses Traffic Accidents In Qatar's Desert Regions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar-based study has identified a concerning trend of gradually increasing traffic accidents in the desert region in the country over the recent years.

The study titled Analysis of desert traffic accidents: A retrospective study and published in the recent issue of Qatar Medical Journal highlights seasonal fluctuations and peak accident hours in the desert, something similar to typical road traffic incidents. It notes that in recent years, desert activities such as off-road driving and dune bashing have become popular in the Gulf states and it has been accompanied by increased motor vehicle accidents in desert areas.

The study examined the cases of a total of 3,262 patients who were involved in traffic accidents in the desert between 2016 and 2022 and 1,496 patients were included in the detailed analysis of the project.

“The findings reveal a rising trend in accidents from October to March, peaking between 4pm and 8pm. The patients were predominantly male under 40 years of age, not adhering to personal protective measures, and accidents often involved all-terrain vehicles and sport utility vehicles,” the study has found.

The study attributes this to after normal working hours and hence a time when people go out to socialise. Notably, these hours also coincide with sunset in Qatar particularly during the winter season, possibly leading to reduced visibility and relatively milder temperatures during these hours.

The study fills a critical gap in understanding desert traffic accidents and underscores the need for targeted interventions and public awareness campaigns tailored to the unique challenges of desert driving. The data serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and researchers to enhance desert driving safety and reduce the impact of off-road traffic accidents.

This retrospective descriptive multicentre study focused on the electronic medical records available. Patients were evaluated based on demographic characteristics, type of injury and vehicle involved, injury locations, injury severity, treatments applied, length of hospital stay, number and outcome of surgeries, disability on discharge, and mortality.

One of the important findings of the study is that the number of traffic accidents occurring in the desert is increasing despite no significant change in the number of people living in Qatar. The study findings revealed demographic patterns similar to highway accidents, with a disproportionate impact on young males. The study aims to highlight the number of desert traffic accidents, analyse the outcomes of these accidents, and recommend necessary measures to prevent and manage desert traffic accidents.

Another notable finding is the seasonal variation in accident numbers especially during the autumn and winter months with December being the month with the highest number of accidents. This is because of the popularity of the winter camping season which is associated with increased vehicle traffic in the desert.

Blunt trauma has emerged as the primary injury type, with orthopaedic injuries being the most frequent. Most patients did not undergo surgery and had an average hospital stay of 2.9 days. A 1.5% mortality rate and 6.7% disability rate were observed.

Accidents involving primarily ATVs, often resulting in rollovers, emphasise the importance of safety regulations for desert vehicle operation. The most prevalent types of injuries resulting from these accidents were orthopaedic injuries, followed by traumatic brain injuries, thoracic trauma, airway trauma, blunt neck trauma, abdominal/pelvic trauma, among other injuries.

The study suggests that it is crucial to prioritise traffic safety strategies in the desert during the crash-prone times.“Drivers must be aware of the unique challenges of driving in desert environments, such as limited visibility due to sandstorms and sand dunes or extreme temperatures that can impact vehicle performance. Best practices for driving safely in the desert should be promoted,” the study concludes.

