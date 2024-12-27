VOCIC sponsored mobility AIDS and bath chairs for an MS event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VOCIC sponsored mobility and bath chairs for an MS event

VOCIC proudly supports Wellness Week'(end)', a community care event organized by We Are ILL for those affected by multiple sclerosis, by donating mobility aids.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VOCIC , a brand under MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC., is proud to donate essential mobility aids to support Wellness Week'(end)', the community care event organized by We Are ILL for individuals affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). These include mobility scooters, designed for those with limited leg movement; rollator walkers, offering versatile walking support; and the AX08, which functions as both a bath chair and a floor lift, ensuring safety and convenience.Supporting Wellness Week(end) 2024We Are ILL, a community dedicated to supporting Black women living with multiple sclerosis (MS), hosted its annual flagship event, Wellness Week(end) 2024, from November 1-3 in Atlanta. Black women are 47% more likely to be diagnosed with MS compared to White women, yet their voices are often overlooked. Under the theme“Take Up Space,” this year's event invited individuals with MS, as well as their caregivers, families, and loved ones, to come together and embrace their power. Attendees were encouraged to redefine their MS journey, grow, connect, and feel empowered-without letting MS define their lives.VOCIC's Commitment to Individuals Living with MSAims to be the go-to home rehabilitation partner of individuals with physical challenges, VOCIC is dedicated to addressing the diverse needs of those living with chronic conditions, including multiple sclerosis (MS). By sponsoring Wellness Week(end) 2024, VOCIC underscored its commitment to creating positive change for Black women living with MS and their communities. We believe in fostering environments where education, connection, and well-being are celebrated, and this sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting diverse and meaningful initiatives.Why Mobility Scooters, Rollators, and Bath Chairs ?VOCIC's decision to donate mobility scooters, rollators, and bath chairs for the MS event stems from their close alignment with the daily needs of individuals living with multiple sclerosis. MS patients often face muscle weakness, balance issues, and declining mobility, making these products essential for facilitating easier movement both indoors and outdoors.We look forward to connecting with other social welfare initiatives and contributing to meaningful change, hope, and an enhanced quality of life for individuals with MS and others in need.About MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC.MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC. is a well-established supplier of home medical rehabilitation products with over a decade of industry experience. Our mission is to help seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence and dignity by providing high-quality and high-standard home rehabilitation medical products. Happy you, Happy family.

